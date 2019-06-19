Apple and Best Buy partner to offer 1,000 service locations

Today, Apple and Best Buy have announced a partnership which would offer customers access to nearly 1,000 Best Buy stores across the US where they can service their Apple products. Best Buy is. as of now, an Apple authorized service and repair center, for those who are living in areas where an official Apple Store is not available.

We love being there for our customers no matter what their Apple need is, from helping them choose the right device, to offering AppleCare protection and now helping fix their devices. We’ve always enjoyed a great partnership with Apple and we’re thrilled that, together, we can better serve our customers — Trish Walker, Best Buy president of Services

In case you were wondering about the repairs, Apple’s official wording reassures you that they “are performed by trained experts who use genuine Apple parts. Every repair is backed by Apple“.

At Apple, we’re dedicated to providing the best customer service in the world. If a customer ever needs to repair their products, we want them to feel confident those repairs are done safely and correctly. We’re always looking at how we can reliably expand our network of trained technicians and we’re excited to partner with every Best Buy store so it’s even easier for our customers to find an authorized repair location near them — Tara Bunch, Apple’s vice president of AppleCare

To find out more details, as well as some of the locations closest to you, check out the press release at the source link below.