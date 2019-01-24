Apple believes climate volatility may drive up iPhone sales

The world is aching to better cope with storms, earthquakes, wildfires and other natural threats to property and life as accelerated climate change takes effect. Business, in lieu of incentives to reduce its impact on the environment, is looking to leverage these events to drive revenue.

This includes big tech companies like Apple, AT&T and Intel. The two firms were asked by CDP, formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project, to give their view on how they and their consumers will be affected. Survey findings were reported by Bloomberg.

Apple predicted that iPhone demand will surge as the need for communication increases as severe weather. events grow more frequent. The company notes that its devices “can serve as a flashlight or a siren; they can provide first aid instructions; they can act as a radio; and they can be charged for many days via car batteries or even hand cranks.”

Will Apple — much less any phone manufacturer — even be able to make millions of devices at a time to keep people connected? Intel says it is worried about droughts and water scarcity making its chipmaking business impossible.

And that’s to say that we’ll even be able to use our phones on cellular networks. AT&T reported $627 million in damages related to natural disasters in 2017 and is forecasting growing expenses in equipment relocation and “additional network hardening.”

As it is, big storms are already hard to deal with — that brings up a worthwhile questions: do you have a mobile tech strategy when it comes to facing the impacts of volatile weather? Share your thoughts in the comments.