Apple is already working on developing augmented reality glasses

Akonia Holographics is a company focused on holographic data storage that was founded in 2012. This company was recently purchased by Apple to help them develop new augmented reality glasses.

We may see the first pair of augmented reality glasses from Apple in 2019 or 2020, or at least that’s what reports say. The good thing is that they’re is taking all the right steps to reach its goal. The new acquisition of Akonia Holographics seems to be a very important part of this project. This company owns over 200 patents related to holographic systems and materials. They have created the thinnest, lightest head-worn displays in the world. So, if we add this to the Vrvana purchase in November 2017, Apple may just be waiting for the right moment to surprise us with something amazing.