Apple's Mixed Reality headset could feature virtual FaceTime rooms complete with Memojis and SharePlay

Apple has been known to be working on an AR/VR Mixed Reality headset. Though rumors claim that the launch has been delayed to next year, Apple's software development for the headset is in full process. It was reported that Apple will lay the groundwork for the AR/VR headset App Store at WWDC this year. The company has also known to be working on its own realityOS software for the headset behind the scenes.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has now detailed how Apple is planning to integrate FaceTime into its Apple AR/VR Mixed Reality headset. Gurman says that the FaceTime experience on the mixed reality headset would revolve around Memoji and SharePlay. He says that instead of seeing actual faces, you would see Memoji versions of the people on the FaceTime call. People will also be able to stream movies together thanks to SharePlay.

"I imagine a virtual reality version of FaceTime where you can be in a conference room with dozens of people. Instead of seeing their actual faces, you'll see 3D versions of them (Memojis). I assume the headset will be able to determine a person's facial expressions in real time, making the experience fairly lifelike. I would also look for heavy use of SharePlay in the new realityOS, allowing multiple headset wearers to experience music, movies and games together."

Apple's AR/VR Mixed Reality headset is said to focus on gaming, media consumption, and communication. FaceTime could be an essential part of it because of the SharePlay feature which allows multiple people to stream movies and TV shows together. However, despite the ongoing development of the headset, it is not rumored to be introduced this year. Gurman says that Apple will delay the product's announcement until WWDC 2023.

Source: Power On | Via: MacRumors