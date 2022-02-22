Apple’s AR/VR headset reportedly takes a huge step towards production

We have received tons of rumors concerning Apple’s future AR/VR headset in the last couple of months. The company is said to be developing its own realityOS, App Store, and even FaceTime features for the headset. While we have some information about the software features of the device, a new leak has revealed that Apple has completed the engineering validation tests (EVT) of the Mixed Reality headset.

What does this mean? It means that the headset has met Apple's design goals and specifications for the product. In simple terms, Apple has fully readied the final prototype of the headset and it could enter mass production at any time now. The report also adds that the Mixed Reality headset should debut by the end of 2022. But it's only a leak for now so we recommend to take this with a pinch of salt.

Previous rumors have suggested that Apple's AR/VR headset will come with two 8K displays, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and a pro-grade chip like M1 Max. It is rumored that there will be around 15 camera lenses to track the real world. Mark Gurman has previously suggested that the headset will focus on gaming, media consumption, and communication. However, it will all come at a cost as Apple's AR/VR Mixed Reality headset is said to start over $2,000.

Source: DigiTimes | Via: MacRumors