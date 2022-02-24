Apple AR/VR headset to feature Micro OLED displays, rumor claims

Apple’s new product category, the upcoming AR/VR headset, has been in the rumor mill for over a year, and the latest rumor claims that it will have micro OLED displays. According to the latest rumors, Apple could equip its upcoming headset with micro OLED displays, and we also hear some news about Samsung wanting to enter into the AR/VR headset space.

Korea IT News (via 9to5Mac) reports that Apple’s upcoming headset will feature a micro OLED display and support mixed reality capabilities, although the publication says it will be a VR headset, adding more to the confusion. The micro OLED displays are expected to be supplied by TSMC, which also produces all of the A and M-series of Apple Silicon.

The post also mentions that the upcoming Apple mixed reality headset will use Apple’s own Silicone to power the device, and it’s expected to be similar to the M-series of chips in terms of architecture, but there are no information on that at the moment.

“Apple VR devices are equipped with micro organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays. Apple cooperated with Taiwan’s TSMC with developing OLED displays for VR devices. Micro OLED displays do not require color filters since OLEDs are deposited directly on the chip wafer. Micro OLED is smaller, thinner, and more efficient. The VR headset application processor (AP) will be applied with M1 Chip, which is Apple’s self-developed system-on-chip, and the operating system (OS) will be running iOS.”

Surprisingly, the report also mentions that Samsung will join the mixed reality race with its own headset, but that is expected to be equipped with a hologram technology. The site says that Samsung’s headset will also use its own chipset, an Exynos SoC, and use Android for its Operating System.

“Samsung will use Exynos as an AP for AR device, and have Google Android for the OS. Samsung is closely co-developing technology with DigiLens, an American AR/extended reality (XR) technology company. It is reported that Samsung Electronics has completed the development of a prototype, and is deciding the release date.”

While we have no information on when Apple, and now Samsung, might announce their headsets, multiple reports claimed that Apple’s AR/VR headset could launch as early as this year, or next year. According to the latest rumors, Apple is expected to enter mass production in August or September, which could mean it might be ready in November, just before the holidays.