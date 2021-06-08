Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset has been in the rumor mill for a while now. Earlier, details of the Apple AR headset have already emerged online. Now, we have an alleged launch timeline for the device. The company is said to be aiming to launch its first augmented reality (AR) headset in the second quarter of 2022, as per a new report.

According to popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), Apple could launch its AR headset next year. The report says that Apple key Apple supplier Genius Electronic Optical could benefit from a number of upcoming VR and AR products from the likes of Facebook, Sony, and Apple.

We predict that Apple will launch AR HMD [head-mounted display] devices in 2Q22. The device will provide a video see-through AR experience, so the lens is also needed, and Genius is also a key supplier.

The Apple AR headset is rumored to pack 15 cameras, out of which, eight will be used for see-through augmented reality experiences. Further, six of them will be used for “innovative biometrics,” and one camera module will be used for environmental detection as per an earlier report. It is said that Largan will supply majority of the 15 camera lenses.

The upcoming Apple device is touted to be “portable” but not “mobile” like an iPhone. It could come with independent computing power and storage. Moreover, the current prototypes are rumored to weigh in at 200 to 300 grams. However, the final product could weigh less than 200 grams if Apple is “able to solve technical problems.”

It is also tipped that the Apple AR headset will be “significantly lighter” than many VR devices on the market. It could provide an “immersive experience that is significantly better than existing VR products.” The device is said to feature high-end micro-OLED displays. It might cost around $1,000. However, previous reports have also tipped that the price could be around $3,000.

The rumored Apple AR headset is tipped to feature 8K displays. Previous reports have said that the device will offer advanced eye-tracking technology. Notably, if it comes with an 8K panel, it would have the most pixel-dense screen on a commercially available consumer device that falls under the wearable segment.