Apple will require apps to have a privacy policy

From October 3, Apple will require App Store publishers to include either text or a link to a privacy policy. This will apply to new apps and app updates after that date for iOS, macOS and tvOS.

TechCrunch notes that as the General Data Protection Regulation has gone into effect in Europe, Apple has responsibility as a software distributor to ensure that all of its publishing parties offer basic protections for users’ privacy. The new requirement also came shortly after its iOS App Store removed Facebook-owned VPN app Onavo. The app, which had clearly disclosed that data was being shared with Facebook, had existed for years.

However, it isn’t exactly clear how Apple will supervise its new regime, going down to check each policy. There also remains a question of whether text can be changed without Apple approval.