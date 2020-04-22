Apple’s App Store is already present in 175 countries and regions. Today, the list has expanded to 20 new countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania. Further, Apple Arcade, Music, Podcasts and iCloud are also now available in the following countries:

Asia-Pacific : Maldives and Myanmar.

: Maldives and Myanmar. Europe : Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Serbia.

: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and Serbia. Middle East : Afghanistan (excluding Apple Music) and Iraq.

: Afghanistan (excluding Apple Music) and Iraq. Oceania : Nauru (excluding Apple Music), Tonga, and Vanuatu.

: Nauru (excluding Apple Music), Tonga, and Vanuatu. Africa: Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Libya, Morocco, Rwanda, and Zambia.

Moreover, Apple Music is also expanding to the following countries.

Africa : Algeria, Angola, Benin, Chad, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Tunisia.

: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Chad, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Tunisia. Asia-Pacific : Bhutan.

: Bhutan. Europe : Croatia, Iceland, and North Macedonia.

: Croatia, Iceland, and North Macedonia. Latin America and the Caribbean : the Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Turks and Caicos, and Uruguay.

: the Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Turks and Caicos, and Uruguay. Middle East : Kuwait, Qatar, and Yemen.

: Kuwait, Qatar, and Yemen. Oceania: Solomon Islands.

Source: Apple