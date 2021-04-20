At today’s Spring Loaded Apple event, the Cupertino-based giant has announced a refresh to both its hardware Apple TV, and its Apple TV+ service.

The new version of the Apple TV 4K comes with an updated Apple A12 Bionic chip, for more processing horsepower. Thanks to the updated chip, the device is now getting extra functionalities, so all your AirPlay, Apple Fitness+, Arcade, and AirPods streaming experiences are elevated.

With the new Apple TV 4K, you will be able to experience Dolby Vision content. Since the Apple iPhone 12 Pro is able to record Dolby Vision content at 60FPS, you can easily play that back on the new Apple TV 4K. It’s called High Framerate HDR, and will offer you smooth playback that you can experience also while watching sports.

There’s a new feature that uses your iPhone and Apple TV 4K in tandem in order to fine-tune the picture quality on your TV. What it actually does is, by recording data from your iPhone, the Apple TV 4K will compensate for any glitches and imperfections in image quality so that your TV displays the best image possible.

The new Apple TV 4K comes with a completely redesigned Siri remote, contrasting controls. It has a new click pad with 5-way navigation, a touch-enabled click pad, an outer ring with a circular, interactive region, and it’s made 100% out of recycled aluminum.

It will set you back $179 for the 32GB version, and $199 for double the storage. You can order starting April 30th, with availability in the second half of May.

With this particular hardware refresh, the Apple TV 4K becomes even more deeply integrated with the iPhone (and the ecosystem) than previous models

Apple TV+

As far as the subscription service is enabled, come July 23, you’ll be able to watch a comeback of the soccer-themed Apple Original series Ted Lasso.

You will also continue consuming your favorite content, like the shows “The Morning Show,” “Greyhound,” and “Wolfwalkers”.

This story is developing…