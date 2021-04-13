Apple has announced the date for its next event, which is just a week away. The event is named “Spring Loaded” and it will take place at 10 AM PDT on April 20. The company is expected to launch its next AirPods Pro, iPad Pro, and AirTags. It might also unveil an iMac. Here’s what we can expect from the April 20 Apple event.

The Cupertino company can announce its new iPad Pro devices. The upcoming iPad Pro series is said to feature mini-LED displays, offer better performance, and sport an updated design. Reportedly, the bigger iPad Pro will come with a Mini-LED display, which is essentially an LCD panel trying to emulate an OLED panel. A large number of Mini LEDs – where each diode measures 0.2mm or less – are used to light up the LCD panel.

Moreover, the next iPad Pro at the April Apple event could bring a more powerful processor. It is said to be similar to the M1 Silicon introduced last year on the MacBook Pro 13, MacBook Air, and the Mac mini. If this comes true, you are looking at the most powerful tablets in the world. It is speculated that the chip is the A14X SoC, a variant of the A14 Bionic chip. Further, the upcoming iPad Pro could have 5G as well as a Thunderbolt port. For reference, the 2020 iPad Pro employs a USB Type-C port. For the unaware, a Thunderbolt port does everything a USB-C port can do, but a LOT faster. Your file transfer, charging and everything will be speedier.

Apple might also launch its next AirPods Pro, which are rumored to be more compact by eliminating the short stem that currently sticks out from the bottom. It is said to come with a more rounded shape to fill more of a user’s ear. The upcoming earbuds could have the same 21mm thickness, while the height and length are said to be 46mm and 54mm, respectively. The Apple Airpods Pro 2 is speculated to incorporate the in-house Apple W2 chip, which is is tipped to enable a seamless pairing experience. The company might also launch a new iMac and its long-rumored AirTags.