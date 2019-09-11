Apple announces the colorful iPhone 11, successor to the iPhone Xr

The rumors and leaks were spot on, both regarding the features as well as the new naming convention Apple is introducing with its 2019 line-up. Meet the iPhone 11, which is really the successor to the 2018 iPhone Xr. Available in six new colors, including purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED), the iPhone 11 gets its IP68 rating for water resistance up to 2 meters, for up to 30 minutes.

It not only gets an additional camera, for a total of two — with the new Ultra Wide and Wide cameras — but it also features what Apple calls the most powerful chip ever in a smartphone, with the Apple A13 Bionic chip.

Available for pre-order beginning Friday, September 13, and in stores beginning Friday, September 20, the iPhone 11 starts at $699. The 6.1-inch display is protected by “the toughest glass ever in a smartphone”, and together with iOS 13, the iPhone 11 will deliver all-day battery life, according to Apple.

Other features like Gigabit-class LTE and Wi-Fi 6 make the iPhone 11 a really hard to pass on smartphone if you are an Apple or iOS fan. You can find more details in the press release at the source link below.