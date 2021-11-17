Apple announces Self Service Repair program for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

Apple today announced a new “Self Service Repair” program that will allow users to do their own repairs on their devices by using original Apple parts and tools. Apple will have the new parts and tools available in a new online store, where customers will be able to service their devices.

The new Self Service Repair program will allow customers to complete their own repairs on their own devices by using genuine Apple parts. Many have talked out publicly over the years, wanting to gain access to original parts and tools from Apple and other manufacturers. A Right to Repair legislation has also been introduced in the past in the US. As it turns out, Apple will finally allow some freedom, and it will offer parts, tools, and even manuals to let anyone repair their devices. The new program will roll out in phases, and more devices will be added over time.

In the first phase, Apple will mainly focus on the iPhone – the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 to be exact – and the most commonly serviced parts such as the display, battery, camera, and so on. More parts will be available from next year, and the new M1 MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and the 24-inch iMac will be the next to join the scheme.

All customers who wish to perform a repair on their own will be first encouraged to consult the Repair Manual before placing an order for parts and tools, and customers will also have the option to return broken parts. Apple will then recycle all returned components, and customers will receive credit toward new purchases.

Apple will still encourage users to use Apple Authorized Repair Services since they have trained professionals who can safely repair devices.

“Self Service Repair is intended for individual technicians with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices. For the vast majority of customers, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair.”