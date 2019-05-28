Apple announces new iPod touch with faster processor

Rumors of an updated, faster, new iPod touch have been around since the beginning of the year. Now Apple introduces an updated version of the media player, one that features the faster, Apple A10 Fusion chip, (a step up from the Apple A8 inside the predecessor), which should deliver great performance while gaming.

We’re making the most affordable iOS device even better with performance that is twice as fast as before, Group FaceTime and augmented reality starting at just $199. The ultra-thin and lightweight design of iPod touch has always made it ideal for enjoying games, music and so much more wherever you go — Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing

Three storage options will be available to store all of your media: 32GB, 128GB, and 256GB. Add six color options: Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Pink, Blue, and Product RED. Pricing starts at $199 for the 32GB model, and continues with $299 for the 128GB model and $399 for the 256GB version.

It ships with iOS 12, but it will receive the latest iOS 13 update this fall, once it’s out. And, if you were wondering, the Touch ID is still there inside the home button, and so is the headphone jack, on the bottom of the device.

The new iPod touch is available today online from Apple or the Apple Store app in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the UAE, UK and US.