Apple unveiled macOS Sonoma during the WWDC 2023 keynote today. The new operating system for Mac brings new features such as widgets on desktops, aerial wallpapers, a new game mode, upgrades to Safari, improvements to iMessage, and much more.

Related: Apple announces iOS 17: Here’s what’s new

macOS now boasts breathtaking aerial screensavers, taking inspiration from tvOS. These screensavers can also be set as wallpapers for the desktop. Talking about desktops, you can now add widgets directly to the desktop. While there are not many widgets on macOS, you will be able to access iPhone's widgets right on Mac, thanks to Continuity. When you open an app, the widgets gracefully fade into the background.

Apple is also adding a new Game Mode to the Mac that pushes the chip's performance to the maximum. This new mode prioritizes delivering CPU and GPU power to the game while reducing latency for Bluetooth audio headsets and console controllers. Apple has also unveiled a new Metal Kit API that lets developers port Windows games to the Mac.

There are changes to Safari and video conferencing as well. In Safari, you can lock browsing windows, and Apple is also adding a new Profiles feature that separates the whole of Safari for different users. This means different profiles will have different histories, favorites, password managers, and more. This is a great feature for those who use a shared laptop.

You can also now create web apps for websites just like iPhone on Mac. Additionally, Apple is introducing exciting new video conferencing features, including the addition of a Presenter Overlay. This overlay cleverly showcases your video from the front-facing camera while you're presenting. There are two variants to choose from: small and large.

Apple is expected to release the first beta of macOS Sonoma later today, with the stable release coming this fall. Stay tuned to Pocketnow for more in-depth updates on macOS Sonoma.