Apple announces macOS Catalina, version number 10.15

The next generation desktop operating system for Mac computers and laptops is version 10.15, known as macOS Catalina. It was announced at WWDC 2019 and will be available this fall as a free software update for Macs introduced in mid-2012 or later.

As rumors suggested, Apple has killed off iTunes, and, instead, is replacing it with standalone apps. The new Music app will offer access to your tunes, as well as Apple’s Music offering. With the new Apple TV app users will be able to watch movies and TV shows, and, of course, Apple TV+, while the Podcasts app will bring all your favorite podcasts in a single place.

A new feature, called Sidecar, will allow you to use the iPad as a secondary display for your Mac, while macOS Catalina also brings the popular Screen Time feature to your computer. The new “One more minute” feature will grant users more time to save their work or log out of a game.

Additionally, macOS Catalina also brings enhancements to apps:

Photos features a beautiful new browsing experience that intelligently showcases the user’s best pictures.

Safari has an updated start page that uses Siri Suggestions to elevate frequently visited sites, bookmarks, iCloud tabs, Reading List selections and links sent in Messages.

Mail in macOS Catalina adds the ability to block email from a specified sender, mute an overly active thread and unsubscribe from commercial mailing lists.

Notes now has a brand new Gallery View, more powerful search tools and additional collaboration options.