At the ‘One More Thing’ event today, Apple unveiled a slew of new products with the most crucial of them being its own ARM chip for Macs. The hardware powered by the M1 chip includes the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and the Mac mini. The 8-core CPU boasts of 3x faster processing performance than the previous generation. Notably, all of it is packed within the iconic 7.7-inch-square design.

The Apple Mac mini with M1 chip comes with 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, 8-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. It packs 8GB unified memory that is configurable up to 16GB, and comes equipped with 256GB storage that can be expanded up to 2TB – with options for 512GB and 1TB in the middle.

The new Mac mini can simultaneously support two displays – one with up to 6K resolution at 60Hz connected via Thunderbolt and one display with up to 4K resolution at 60Hz connected via HDMI 2.0. The Thunderbolt 3 digital video output supports Native DisplayPort output over USB‑C and Thunderbolt 2, DVI, and VGA output supported using adapters that are (of course) sold separately.

Further, the HDMI 2.0 display video output comes with support for one display with up to 4K resolution at 60Hz. The device has a built-in speaker, 3.5 mm headphone jack and the HDMI 2.0 port supports multichannel audio output. It comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

On the new Mac mini, Final Cut Pro has 3.4x faster ProRes transcode and 6.6x faster timeline render performance, while Logic Pro is claimed to run 2.8x faster. The device starts at $699 (US), and $679 (US) for education. It can be pre-ordered starting today.