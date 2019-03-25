Apple announces Apple TV+ video subscription service

The highlight of today’s “It’s Show Time” Apple event, which brought us Apple News+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Card, is, as we all expected, a video streaming service. It is officially called Apple TV+, and it’s a video subscription service that offers subscribers access to exclusive original shows, movies and documentaries.

Pricing and availability will be announced later this fall, but the new app will hit the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV in more than 100 countries in May. The Apple TV app will also be available on Samsung smart TVs starting this spring, as well as on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and VIZIO platforms in the future.

Creations from Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer, J.J. Abrams, Jason Momoa, M. Night Shyamalan, and Jon M. Chu are just a few Apple gives as examples for its slate of programming.

We’re honored that the absolute best lineup of storytellers in the world — both in front of and behind the camera — are coming to Apple TV+. We’re thrilled to give viewers a sneak peek of Apple TV+ and cannot wait for them to tune in starting this fall. Apple TV+ will be home to some of the highest quality original storytelling that TV and movie lovers have seen yet — Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services

The new Apple TV app, coming this May, will let users experience and enjoy shows, movies, sports, news and more. The app will be available across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, smart TVs and streaming devices. You can also choose to subscribe only to the channels you want, among which HBO, SHOWTIME and Starz, “all on demand, available on and offline“. In addition to the aforementioned, CBS All Access, Smithsonian Channel, EPIX, Tastemade, Noggin will also hit the menu, as well as MTV Hits, and others which will be added over time around the world.

You can read more about Apple TV+ at the source link below.