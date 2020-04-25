Up next
Apple and Google’s contact tracing system will alert users if they have been exposed to COVID-19 infection so that they can be brought in for treatment and the threat can be contained. Of course, there are questions galore related to the privacy aspect and long term implications of the system, all of which have now led to a major announcement.

The two companies have assured that they will pull the plugs on the jointly-developed contact tracing system once the coronavirus pandemic ends. Of course, it will be done on a regional basis after proper assessment and consultation with health officials.

Google and Apple can disable the exposure notification system on a regional basis when it is no longer needed,” the updated security paper said. Apple and Google have also strengthened the system’s security by making sure that the tracing keys are now randomly generated and the encryption protocol has also been upgraded.

Source: Google/Apple Exposure Notification Guide

