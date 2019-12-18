Author
Tags

Each day we see more and more smart devices in our homes. The most common include smart speakers, smart displays, and smart TVs. The problem starts when you try to add even more smart devices into our smart homes, and these don’t work with your favorite platform. Luckily, Apple, Amazon, and Google are joining forces to solve this.

Google has announced that it will work with Amazon, Apple, and other brands to form a new Connected Home group, managed by the Zigbee Alliance. This group will focus on bringing market-tested technologies to develop a new open smart home connectivity standard based on Internet Protocol. Adding this IP would enable secure communication between devices, apps, and cloud services. This new alliance would also help developers and smart home gadget makers, as they won’t have to spend time and resources building support for each major smart home platform. This new Connected Home over IP may start working by late 2020, and it would make all smart home devices compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and other platforms.

Source Android Authority

Via Google Blog

You May Also Like
OPPO Reno3 5G

OPPO Reno3 5G leaks in real life photos

The images you see inside this post have been posted to Weibo and allegedly depict the upcoming OPPO Reno3 5G. There are some specs inside too!

Amazon deals include the TicWatch Pro, laptops and more

Amazon is still giving us great deals on the 13-inch MacBook Air, TicWatch Pro, and some of the latest laptops running Windows 10

The new Huawei P40 series is coming during Q1 of 2020

We can expect the new Huawei P40 series to arrive in the first quarter of 2020, and they would include important upgrades when compared to their predecessors