iOS 15 introduces a slew of changes. It makes FaceTime calls more natural, introduces SharePlay for shared experiences, helps users focus and be in the moment, brings new ways to manage notifications, and more. The new OS comes with new privacy controls in Siri, Mail, and more places across the system to further protect user information. Plus, there are some little features that Apple didn’t have time to announce on-stage at WWDC 2021. One such future is the ability for customers to request refunds for in-app purchases directly within an app with iOS 15.

Until now, users needed to use the Report a Problem page on Apple’s website to request refunds. It is changing because Apple has introduced a new StoreKit API. This API allows developers to implement a “Request a Refund” option within their apps.

You are needed to tap on this option, which will lead you to select a specific in-app purchase. Now, you will be required to identify the issue that prompted the refund request and tap the Request Refund button. Hence, the request will be submitted. Once done, you will receive an email from Apple with an update on the status of your refund within 48 hours.

With iOS 15, Apple is also redesigning Notifications. To help reduce distraction, a new notification summary collects non-time-critical notifications for delivery at a more opportune time, such as in the morning and evening. Moreover, Apple is now arranging notifications by priority.

Therefore, the most relevant notifications will rise to the top – based on your interactions with the apps. Notifications from people across your communication apps now feature contact photos to make them easier to identify. Plus, if there is a really active thread and you aren’t engaging with it, you’ll get a suggestion to mute it.

Via: MacRumors