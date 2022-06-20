Two reasons why Apple might develop a second-generation AirTag

Apple launched the AirTag in April 2021, and although Apple hasn’t shared how well it might be selling, we heard many news reports that it managed to sell millions of devices. According to a new report, the device might have sold more than 50 million units since it launched, and Apple may be planning on developing a second-generation, assuming the sales continue to grow.

The Apple AirTag is an excellent device for tracking everyday objects, pets, and keys.

According to the Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may be considering developing a second-generation AirTag. Kuo predicts that Apple has sold 20 million and 35 million units in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Kuo believes that Apple could make a second-generation Apple AirTag if the sales and shipments continue to grow.

Why would Apple develop a new, second-generation AirTag?

There are a few possible explanations. The AirTag is an affordable tracker, and it offers one of the most advanced ways to track down and find everyday objects such as backpacks, remotes, accessories, and other items that are easy to lose in the house and in public. The AirTag provides accurate and pinpoint accuracy to track down and find these items.

Apple’s Find My Network relies on Apple devices to communicate with each other, offering the most advanced network to find items out in the wild. When an item is found using the Find My Network, other devices nearby can securely send you a notification to help track down any lost objects. It’s efficient and reliable.

Continuous growth

Based on Kuo’s prediction, Apple has sold more than 55 million AirTags in less than two years, which might be enough reason for Apple to continue investing in a second-generation device. It could bring improvements such as improved tracking capabilities, improved accuracy, and better battery life. AirTag is unlikely to be making Apple as much revenue as its more expensive devices, but it’s another income stream that could grow significantly in the years to come.

Market domination

Tile and other well-known trackers have been available on the market for many years, but Apple quickly overtook them in less than two years. Apple likely wants to dominate the market. Dominating the smart tracking device market is also crucial for Apple to keep users locked into the ecosystem, making it harder for people to switch to Android, since the tracking features still do not exist outside of the Apple bubble.

What I want to see

First-gen to remain available at a lower price

The first AirTag was a massive success, and it offered reliable and accurate tracking, but the second generation has to improve a lot of things, in order to make it appealing for people to upgrade and opt in for the new technology. Looking at Apple’s history with AirPods, I expect the first generation to remain available at a cheaper price point, and I would expect the new device to cost slightly more, offering a few missing features.

MagSafe or a keyring hole

I would love to see MagSafe or a keyring hole make it onto the second generation, making the AirTag easier to hook onto any keychains, or metal objects. It would make it easier to carry it around, reducing the need for additional accessories, although there could be an entirely separate lineup of MagSafe accessories.

Better controls and more emphasis on privacy

The current AirTags are known to be used by criminals to track down high-end vehicles that they can steal from the owner’s driveway. Apple made a lot of improvements over the past year, but reports are popping up every day about people using it for purposes other than what it’s supposed to do. We would love to see Apple take it more seriously, and address it in future software updates, as the ability to track it using an Android device hasn’t helped solve the existing problem.

More accurate & easy tracking

The tracking capability could also significantly improve over the first generation, offering more accurate tracking and a better user interface for finding nearby objects. The current hot & warm system works, but there are many ways it could be improved to make it better and easier to understand.

Native app for Android to track objects

Android users are unlikely to receive native support for AirTags, but it would be nice to see. Samsung’s SmartTag devices only work with Samsung phones and tablets, making Tile the best alternative for non-Samsung users. AirTag is affordable, simple, and easy to use, and I’d love to see better support for it – and this could also help Apple increase its revenue and sell even more units.