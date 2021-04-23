In case you’ve been patiently waiting for the Apple AirTag, your prayers have finally been answered. The AirTag is finally up for pre-orders. You can place an advance order for the Apple object tracker at $29.99 a pop. However, we advise going with the 4-pack bundle that costs $99 and saves you a good $30 to spend on accessories. And trust me, you’ll need an accessory because the AirTags lack a keyring hole for attaching them to objects like a bag or your pet’s collar.

Get the 4-pack bundle and save a good $30 to spend on accessories

The AirTag is currently available to pre-order from Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo Video, and the official Apple online store. However, if you pre-order them from Apple.com, you’ll be able to get them engraved with your name or an emoji at no additional cost. As for accessories, both first-party and third-party accessories are also up for grabs from the Apple store and other online retailers like Amazon.

Coming to the device itself, the AirTag pair over Bluetooth to your Apple device, but it must be running iOS 14.5. The Find My app is where the setup and all the location tracking happens. However, if you have an Apple phone with a U1 chip inside, the process of pairing is fairly simple – just bring the two devices close or tap them, and you’ll get the pairing prompt on your phone’s screen.

While location tracking relies on Bluetooth, the U1 chip inside AirTag also allows for a more accurate positioning experience, thanks to a feature called Precision Finding. It relies on the Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology and will show you an AR overlay with directional and audio assistance on a compatible phone (read: only iPhone 11 and 12 series) to find your lost item.

Interesting in knowing more about the AirTags? Go read this everything you need to know article about the Apple object tracker. And in case you missed Apple’s Spring Loaded event earlier this week, watch this Pocketnow recap video to check out everything that was announced. It begins with a meme, and has solid takes too!