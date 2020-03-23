Remember Apple’s AirPower wireless charging project? It was supposed to offer a simultaneous charging solution for the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. The project was cancelled about a year ago, but other companies picked up the concept to deliver what Apple didn’t.

According to a Twitter report from Jon Prosser, the AirPower project is back on track. He goes on to say that this is an internal project that’s being resuscitated, without any guarantees that we’ll soon, if ever, see a commercially available product.

“They’re trying to re-engineer the coils to displace heat more effectively. Prototyping is underway“, the report says, so we’ll keep our ears to the ground for further proof of this in the near future.

AirPower isn’t dead 👀



The project is back on, internally. No guarantee that they’ll finalize and release it, but they haven’t given up yet and they’re trying to re-engineer the coils to displace heat more effectively. Prototyping is underway.



🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻 pic.twitter.com/tjbbViwGM2 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 22, 2020

Source: Twitter