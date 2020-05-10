Despite many pushbacks and delays for certain products, Apple continues to work on developing new solutions that could help sustain the company’s hardware segment growth. Aside from possibly developing Apple Watch features that can predict panic attacks, among other things, new reports have Apple working on an upcoming over-the-ear pair of headphones.

They’re being referred to as the AirPods Studio, and several sources have it pinned down for a later-in-the-year launch, at a price of $349, which is the what competitors like Sony and Bose are asking for their own take of noise canceling headphones.

A Bloomberg report describes how said AirPods Studio could feature a magnetic design which would make it customizable with inter-changeable parts, like a selection of headband styles.

More coverage: 9to5mac

