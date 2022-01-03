Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 to offer lossless audio and new charging case

We heard countless rumors of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 last year and saw the upgraded Apple AirPods (3rd generation) release back in October 2021. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is rumored to launch the upgraded AirPods Pro 2 later this year, and it will come with a lot of improvements.

9to5Mac has seen a note to investors that included some important information from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The note gives us a closer look at what to expect to see in the new generation of Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds.

“We expect Apple to launch AirPods Pro 2 in 4Q22 with new selling points, including a new form factor design, support for Apple Lossless (ALAC) format, and a charging case that can emit a sound for users to track. We are optimistic about the demand for AirPods Pro 2 and estimate shipments will reach 18–20mn units in 2022.”

This isn’t the first time we see a possible new codec show up for the wireless earbuds, but it’s the first time we hear it mentioned from Kuo. The new Lossless support would likely become a standard across all Apple devices, and it could introduce more limitations for non-Apple users who own Apple Earbuds. There’s also a possibility that the new earbuds could support more health management features thanks to a new standard, although we haven’t heard of those rumors for a while. It’s also not surprising to see such a high volume of devices being quoted for the entire year of 2022, since the last generation sold particularly well, according to other analysts and reports.

The wireless charging case could also possibly emit sound, which could make it easier to find it when lost or stolen. The case could also have AirTag like features, allowing Apple users to precisely track down its location using UWB controls built-in the iPhone.