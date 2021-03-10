If rumors are to be believed, Apple is working on the next-gen AirPods Pro. The device is tipped to be launched in the first half of 2021. The AirPods Pro 2 could face a design overhaul with a shorter stem. We expect it to feature an improved music playback, and offer a better battery life. However, we don’t know for sure yet what Apple will bring to the table with its next audio product. Here’s a rumor roundup of the AirPods Pro 2 – combining all the rumors and speculations in one place.

A New Design

Apple is rumored to make the earbuds more compact by eliminating the short stem that currently sticks out from the bottom. The AirPods Pro 2 could come with a more rounded shape to fill more of a user’s ear. They are tipped to be similar to the designs from Samsung, Amazon, and Google.

Eliminating the stem to some extent would give Apple’s product a smaller, more easily manageable profile. It could also ensure a better in-ear fit and reduce the risk of the earbuds falling off from the ears. During the testing phase, integrating noise-cancellation, wireless antennas, and microphones into a smaller AirPods Pro casing has proved challenging, said a report.

The upcoming earbuds could have the same 21mm thickness, while the height and length are said to be 46mm and 54mm, respectively.

AirPods Pro

Two sizes?

According to a report, Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 could arrive in two sizes. The development was first spotted by Macrumors, which noted that the flat connection relays are of two sizes. This indicates that Apple might be testing two sizes with the same core hardware such as audio chips and drivers. However, the smaller variant could end up being the rumored AirPods Pro Lite model.

Apple W2 chip – improved audio, better battery life

The Apple Airpods Pro 2 is speculated to incorporate the in-house Apple W2 chip – the successor to the W1 chip. The latter can be found inside the standard AirPods and a few Beats headphones such as the Beats Solo 3 Wireless and the Beats PowerBeats 3 Wireless.

Seamless pairing, better battery life is on cards

Apple’s W2 chip is tipped to enable a seamless pairing experience on the AirPods Pro 2. Further, it could use a lesser battery for the same amount of tasks as the predecessor. However, it is still unclear what improvements the W2 chip inside the AirPods Pro 2 will bring to the table.

We can, however, expect the next generation of earbuds to sound great as the current AirPods Pro already nails the audio quality. There were rumors that AirPods Pro 2 could be controlled by air gestures, and touching the face, shake of the head, or even tightly clenching the teeth together. However, we haven’t heard anything more on those in recent times.

According to a report from DigiTimes, Apple could be working on launching both next-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro in the first half of 2021. Earlier, they’ve been rumored to launch in April 2021. Moreover, the AirPods Pro 2 are likely to cost the same as their predecessors ($249 / £249)