Here's everything we know about the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) wireless earbuds. It features better ANC, Transparency, touch controls, and more!

Apple finally unveiled the new AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) wireless earbuds. The new audio wireless earbuds come with a similar design to the last generation, which was unveiled in 2019. The new earbuds feature new audio drivers, improved noise cancelation features, new touch controls, gestures, and more.

At the Apple Event, the company also unveiled the brand new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max flagship devices. The company also introduced the updated Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and the Apple Watch SE.

Price & Availability

The new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) is going to be up for pre-orders from Friday, September 9, and it will be available from Friday, September 23. The new AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds will cost the same amount as the first generation at $249 / £249 (£10 more in the UK).

The new earbuds feature a new touch control navigation on the stems, better audio drivers, improved noise-cancellation and transparency features and more. The case now also comes equipped with an Apple U1 chip, that lets users track down their AirPods Pro using the Find My network, and there’s also a set of speaker holes on the bottom to sound an alarm

Colors

The AirPods wireless earbuds have only been available in a single colorway since they were released back in 2016. Since then, Apple has only offered them in a single white color, and users were unable to customize the color of their earbuds.

It once again seems like Apple is only offering the new wireless earbuds in a single color, white. Users can customize the look of their earbuds by applying skins or buying third-party protective cases to prevent accidental damage to their new earbuds. Apple will also let users engrave emojis and short texts onto the side of the device free of charge.

Technical Specifications

Specification Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Dimensions and Weight AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): 30.9mm x 21.8mm x 24mm 5.3g

Case: 45.2mm x 60.6mm x 21.7mm 50.8g

Speaker & microphones Drivers: Custom high-excursion Apple driver Custom high dynamic range amplifier

Microphones: Dual beamforming microphone Inward facing microphone

Chip H2 headphone chip (in earbuds)

U1 chip in MagSafe Charging Case Features Custom high-excursion Apple driver

Custom high dynamic range amplifier

Active Noise Cancellation

Adaptive Transparency

Vent system for pressure equalization

Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking

Adaptive EQ Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Sensors Dual beamforming microphones

Inward-facing microphone

Skin-detect sensor

Motion-detecting accelerometer

Speech-detecting accelerometer

Touch control Battery and Charging Up to 6 hours of listening time (Up to 5.5 hours with Spatial audio enabled)

Up to 4.5 hours of talk time with a single charge

Case: Up to 30 hours of total listening time Up to 24 hours of total talk time

Charing: Lightning cable, Qo-certified charger, MagSafe charger 5 minutes in the case provides up to 1 hour of listening time or 1 hour of talk time

IP Rating Case and earbuds IPX4 sweat and water-resistant Other features “Hey Siri” support

MagSafe

Speaker and lanyard loop in charging case

Accessibility features: Live Listen audio Headphone levels Headphone Accommodations Conversation Boost

Touch controls Press once to play, pause, or answer a phone call

Press twice to skip forward

Press three times to skip back

Press and hold to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Transparency

Swipe up or down to adjust volume

Say “Hey Siri” to do things like play a song, make a call, or get directions Colors White In the box AirPods Pro

MagSafe Charging Case with speaker and lanyard loop

Silicone ear tips (four sizes: XS, S, M, L)

Lightning to USB-C Cable

Documentation

Design

Before we talk about the design of the wireless earbuds, let’s take a closer look at the charging case. The case is now slightly larger, and heavier, and this theme is carried over to the earbuds, too, although they’re roughly the same size but weigh nearly 2 grams more.

The charging case now features a dedicated lanyard loop on the right side, and it has dedicated speakers on the bottom to help users locate the device more accurately when lost. The speaker will blast a loud alarm, helping users recover the lost case.

The AirPods Pro earbuds feature a lightweight and compact body, although they weigh slightly more than their predecessors. The design of the earbuds remains mostly unchanged, and it still features the well-known design and short stem. On the other hand, the stem no longer features force touch controls; instead, it has a touch control area for more straightforward navigation.

During the keynote, Apple also spent a few minutes telling users that it’s now finally including more ear tip sizes in the box. The box will now include a pair of Large, Medium, Small, and Extra Small ear tips to provide a better fit for listeners.

Audio

Apple says that the audio on the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) has received major improvements compared to the last generation. The new earbuds have been re-engineered for an “even richer audio experience”, and it now features much improved Active Noise Cancellation and Adaptive Transparency features to reduce the external noise. The Spatial audio feature has also been reworked to make the audio experience more immersive, and all of these features are powered by the new Apple H2 chip.

The earbuds have an improved algorithm that delivers better noise cancellation and a three-dimensional sound, all while improving the battery's efficiency. The earbuds can provide a sharper and, overall, higher-fidelity sound, thanks to the new audio driver and the amplifier. The H2 chip will also take the load and process the audio faster, providing deeper bass and crisper highs, according to the press release.

Apple also took some time on the stage to explain that ANC is now 2-times more effective and works better by reducing unwanted noise, wind, traffic, and other loud noises.

Features & Sensors

As mentioned previously, the new AirPods Pro earbuds are now powered by the new Apple H2 chip inside, which improves the performance by reducing noise and enhancing the transparency feature. The new sensor also allows the earbuds to take advantage of the new touch control, replacing the previous force touch control on the stems.

Touch Control

This works similarly to other wireless earbuds found on Google Pixel Buds and Samsung Galaxy Buds devices. A single press will play, pause or answer a phone call. A double press will skip forward, while a triple press will go back to the previous track. A long press will switch between the ANS and Adaptive Transparency features, and a swipe up or down will adjust the volume. Of course, the “Hey Siri” trigger is still here, and it will let users do various things, such as checking on the weather, making calls, getting directions, and more.

Charging Case

The charging case is also now equipped with the new Apple U1 chip, letting users locate their lost and mislocated wireless earbuds more easily. Using the app on an iPhone, users will be able to get the precise location of their charging case, similar to how AirTags work.

The case also has speaker holes on the button, helping users play an alarm to guide them towards their charging case, and, hopefully, the AirPods Pro earbuds.

Apple hasn’t announced any other new features, but we’re glad to see that it improved the Adaptive Transparency mode, and Active Noise Cancellation features. We can’t wait to get our hands on the new pair of wireless earbuds and test them out. Make sure to stay tuned to Pocketnow, so you don’t miss our full review.

Battery

The new AirPods Pro features fast charging, and the battery life appears to have improved quite a bit, compared to the previous first-generation. Apple claims that the earbuds can now last for up to 6 hours on a single charge, and 5.5 hours with Spatial audio enabled. Apple also says it can last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge while talking, which is slightly better than on the previous generation.

The case has also received a few notable changes, providing up to 30 hours of total listening time or 24 hours of total talk time. The case also supports fast charging for the AirPods Pro buds, and Apple claims that a quick 5-minute charge will provide up to 1 hour of listening time, or 1 hour of talk time.

As seen in the last generation, the case can be charged with through the lightning port on the bottom, and it also supports MagSafe and other Qi-certified chargers.