Apple AirPods Pro 2 will reportedly miss out on these health features

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds have been rumored to receive a heart-rate monitoring sensor this year, but things aren’t looking so bright for the new earbuds. According to a new piece of information, the new sensors might not be ready for prime-time, and Apple has reportedly scrapped it as it wasn’t ready.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds will not come with the rumored heart-rating monitoring sensor. Gurman claims that Apple has been internally testing a heart-rate sensor and body temperature sensor. Still, the prototypes aren’t yet ready, hence why Apple has reportedly decided against equipping the new earbuds with them.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

“Apple is gearing up to launch new AirPods Pro later this year. It’s about time: If you purchased the original AirPods Pro when they launched at the end of 2019, your batteries may be nearing end of life—or at least their reliability is slipping. Over the past few months, there have been rumors about this year’s model gaining the ability to determine a wearer’s heart rate or body temperature. I’m told that neither feature is likely to arrive in the 2022 upgrade, though both enhancements have been explored inside the company and could arrive one day.”

The AirPods Pro 2 was rumored to focus on offering more health-related features, and the heart-rate sensor could’ve helped Apple users get a more accurate heart-rate reading when doing sports activities. The body temperature sensor also would’ve offered some benefits to tracking health-related information.

It’s unclear when these new sensors might come in a consumer-ready version, but as things stand at this moment, the 2022 AirPods Pro 2 model is unlikely to pack either of these. We could see the new sensors arrive in the next-generation AirPods, but that will likely take another year or so until it arrives, giving Apple more time to develop and optimize them.

Apple hasn’t updated the AirPods Pro wireless earbuds since it launched in 2019, although the company added MagSafe to the charging case last fall. The new Pro wireless earbuds are rumored to launch later this year, possibly alongside the new iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8. We have an excellent article explaining everything that we’re expecting to see from Apple in the second half of 2022.

What are we expecting from the AirPods Pro 2?

The next-generation AirPods Pro 2 is rumored to come with a shorter stem than the original AirPods Pro. The new wireless earbuds are expected to be smaller, and more compact, but it’s unclear how this will affect the sound and the charging case. Apple has reportedly been testing a more rounded shape, but the overall design might look something similar to the AirPods 3.

Speaking about the charging case, it’ll likely retain the MagSafe charging compatibility and wireless charging. The case also features a bottom-firing dual-speaker setup, which could help users locate the case when lost. The case will reportedly work with the Apple Find My network, and offer similar features to AirTags.

Apple is also rumored to switch from Lightning to USB-C, but this transition isn’t expected to take place on the AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds. Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that he doesn’t expect Apple to switch over in 2022, but possibly next year, in 2023.

While there may be no health features on the AirPods Pro 2, the audio is expected to receive a significant upgrade. We don’t have any concrete information about the new audio drivers or new features, but there are a lot of things that we’re expecting.

The AirPods Pro 2 will allegedly have improved Spatial audio, high-dynamic range, and noise cancellation features. The audio quality will also be improved, and some rumors are claiming that Apple might bring support for a new lossless audio format. The microphones are also expected to be more usable and provide better sound when making voice calls.