Apple AirPods Max and tons of Nintendo Switch products are on sale

We keep receiving amazing deals on some of the best headphones in the market and other great products. First up, the Apple AirPods Max are getting a huge $100 discount on its Silver color variant that lets you pick up a pair for $449. However, you can also choose any of the other color options for $450, as they are receiving a $99 discount.

Apple’s AirPods Max feature an Apple-designed dynamic driver to provide high-fidelity audio, active noise cancelation transparency mode spatial audio, and other great features. You also get Apple’s H1 chip and up to 20-hours of listening time.

You can also purchase a new pair of Apple AirPods Pro that are now available for $175 after a $74 discount or the more affordable third-generation AirPods that are now going for $150 after a 16 percent discount that translates to $29 savings. The Apple AirPods Pro feature up to 24 hours of listening time, active noise cancelation, transparency mode, spatial audio, and water resistance.

If you’re still a member of Amazon Prime, you can also get $20 savings on a new Nintendo Switch, meaning that you can pick one up for $280. This deal will be gone by February 28, so you have more than enough time to get yours, and it may even make the perfect gift for valentines day. However, they may also sell out, so don’t miss out. You can also check out several Nintendo Switch combos that are currently available at Walmart, which will let you save on your new gaming console that comes with games, controllers, and other accessories.

Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Pro Nintendo Switch

And since we’re talking accessories, you can also purchase a new PDP Gaming Officially Licensed Switch Slim Deluxe Travel Case for $16 after a $4 discount. The PDP Gaming Officially Licensed Switch Pull-N-Go Travel Case is a bit more expensive, but you will be able to carry up to 14 games and a controller with your Nintendo Switch, and it is now available for $34 after seeing a 15 percent discount. You can also check out the PDP Gaming Wired Pro Controller receiving a 47 percent discount, meaning that you can purchase yours for $14.