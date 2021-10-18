At the Apple “Unleashed” October event, the company has finally unveiled the much anticipated AirPods (3rd generation) wireless earbuds. The new wireless earbud features an AirPods Pro-like design – without the changeable ear tips.

Apple first talked about Spatial Audio, and it mentioned that it will continue to be water and sweat-resistant (IPX4 to be exact). The new Apple AirPods 3rd generation features Adaptive EQ (Equizlier) feature that can adaptively change the frequencies, making sure the music sounds the way it is supposed to and how it was created. The new EQ function provides crisper and richer sound quality, and it also features AAC-ELD codecs. As mentioned above, it features Spatial audio and dynamic head tracking.

The design of the AirPods has been slightly tweaked, and it looks to be a mix of between the traditional AirPods (2nd Generation) and the AirPods Pro wireless earbuds, without the changeable ear tips. The stem is slightly shorter than the previous generation, and it features the same force sensor as the AirPods Pro for media control.

Apple has also increased the battery life by up to 6 hours, compared to the previous 2nd generation of AirPods wireless earbuds. A quick 5-minute charge can now provide up to 1-hour of use, and the new, larger case provides a total of 30-hours of listening time on a single charge. That’s not all, Apple has also added not only wireless charging but also MagSafe, which means that you can use your MagSafe charger to charge up your AirPods 3rd generation quickly, and use the magnets the quickly attach to the device. The skin-detect sensor has also been improved and it can now identify more accurately when it’s removed, so it can pause the playback.

The Apple AirPods (3rd generation) is available starting at $179, and it’s available for pre-order from today, and it will be available from next week. The existing 2nd generation AirPods will continue to be available, starting at $129; it’s unclear if that’s for the wired or wireless option.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Apple's latest AirPods wireless earbuds. It comes with improves voice quality improvements, MagSafe & Wireless charging, and a total of up to 30-hours of listening experience. A quick 5-minute charge will provide 1-hour of use, and it has all of the same features that we all love and are familiar with. View at Apple