We’ve been hearing a lot of rumors and speculations regarding the next iteration of Apple AirPods, which are being called the AirPods 3. It was recently reported that their launch is imminent as Apple plans a March 23 event. However, the latest report says otherwise. According to the recent developments, the Apple AirPods 3 aren’t launching anytime soon.

The development comes from MacRumors, which cites investors note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The analyst says that the mass production of the third-generation AirPods will begin in the third quarter of 2021. This means, the AirPods 3 aren’t launching anytime soon, as opposed to recent rumors. If the mass production begins in third quarter of 2021, the devices are likely to launch later in the year in Q4.

There have been various leaks – from live images to renders – that have given us a look at what to expect next from Apple. While it was said that the renders revealed the final version of the AirPods 3, it is now unclear if they are to be believed since the launch isn’t happening anytime soon.

According to previous rumors, the device is tipped to come without the support for the company’s noise-canceling feature. Apple is tipped to be developing a system-in-package (SiP) product containing Apple’s H1 chip, which is an AirPod audio driver chip, through a domestic materials partner. AirPods 3 are rumored to be around 20 percent lower than the price of the AirPods Pro that comes with active noise canceling technology.

“If ‌AirPods‌ 2 will go to end-of-life after ‌AirPods‌ 3’s mass production, we estimate ‌AirPods‌ 3, AirPods Pro, ‌AirPods‌ 2, and ‌AirPods Max‌ will account for about 40%, 28%, 31%, and 1% of total shipments, respectively, in 2021. If ‌AirPods‌ 2 will continue production after mass production of ‌AirPods‌ 3, we estimate ‌AirPods‌ 3, ‌AirPods Pro‌, ‌AirPods‌ 2, and ‌AirPods Max‌ will account for about 32%, 28%, 39%, and 1% of total shipments in 2021, respectively,” said Kuo