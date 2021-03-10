It looks like the AirPods 3 are indeed going to launch soon, and as per leaks, they will debut at an event on March 23. A few weeks ago, the first alleged images and renders of the AirPods 3 surfaced online, and earlier today, more high-resolution renders popped up on the internet. Now, a pair of real-life images allegedly showing the AirPods 3 have been shared (via @LeaksApplePro) on Twitter, and the design looks familiar to what we’ve seen recently.

Just as the leaks had earlier predicted, the design of AirPods 3 is heavily inspired by the AirPods Pro, down to the short steam and the black stripe on the main earpiece area. As for the approach, it appears to be half in-ear this time around, and it looks like users will have the choice between wearing them with or without silicone ear tips. Overall, it is a major deviation from the current-gen AirPods’ design which lacks ear tips and isn’t the most comfortable true wireless earbud out there.

AirPods 3 might offer Spatial Audio, but no ANC or transparency mode

The leaked AirPods 3 live image also shows the pressure-sensitive touch input area and the pressure-relief vent at the top as well. More importantly, leaks suggest that the AirPods 3 will bring support for Spatial Audio, a feature that is currently exclusive to the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. In case you’re unaware, Spatial Audio relies on head-tracking to deliver a more immersive listening experience, somewhat like a 360-degree surround sound experience.

But to keep the price in check – which is reportedly going to be around $150 – the AirPods 3 will miss out on support for Active Noise Cancellation as well as Transparency Mode – both of which made their debut with the AirPods Pro. Additionally, the case that will come with the upcoming earbuds is said to support wireless charging, but other details such as battery life, audio driver, and more are still under the wraps. Adding more about the charging case, it will be smaller than those of the vanilla AirPods.