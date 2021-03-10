It is no secret that Apple is working on the next-gen AirPods. The update is long overdue, and the company is tipped to be prepping to launch its AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 at the next Apple event, which is reportedly scheduled for March 23. Ahead of the official unveil, alleged renders of the AirPods 3 have surfaced online.

The latest development comes from Gizmochina, which reports having gotten their hands on a new set of AirPods 3 renders from suppliers. It is said that the showcased design will be the final version which will be released in the market for everyone to purchase. The leaked images reiterate previous leaks which claimed that the upcoming AirPods 3 could take some inspiration from the AirPods Pro.

If you look at the renders, you’ll notice a shorter stem. According to previous rumors, the device is tipped to come without the support for the company’s noise-canceling feature. However, the latest report says otherwise. The publication reports that the AirPods 3 can come with Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) support.

Apple is rumored to be developing a system-in-package (SiP) product containing Apple’s H1 chip, which is an AirPod audio driver chip, through a domestic materials partner. The upcoming product is touted to be around 20 percent lower than the price of the AirPods Pro that comes with active noise canceling technology.

Apple is also tipped to be working on the AirPods Pro 2. The upcoming earbuds could have the same 21mm thickness, while the height and length are said to be 46mm and 54mm, respectively. It could have a stem-less design. It could also ensure a better in-ear fit and reduce the risk of the earbuds falling off from the ears. Moreover, the upcoming Pro model is said to come in two sizes. Let’s now wait for the launch to see what’s correct and what’s incorrect.