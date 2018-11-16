Report: Apple AirPods 2 coming this year

Some truly believed that we will finally see Apple’s AirPower at the September event. The charging device is still not ready, yet. Then there were reports claiming that we’ll likely see the new AirPods, dubbed AirPods 2, at the same event. That didn’t happen either, and it didn’t happen at the second iPad and Mac event. Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo said at the beginning of the month that the AirPods 2 might see the light of day either at the end of 2018, or beginning of next year.

A similar report comes from Twitter, where we hear from Ice universe that the AirPods 2 will “definitely” arrive this year. We don’t know for sure what kind of information he has knowledge of, but the statement conveyed in an unequivocal manner.

The AirPods are a pretty successful and popular Apple product, with some retailers recently running out of stock — which generated speculation of a possible impending upgrade. With the holiday season just around the corner, be on the lookout for AirPods deals, while we wait for Apple to officially announce the AirPods 2.