Apple's second-generation AirPods are available at an all-time low price this Cyber Monday. Check out the deal right here!

Although Black Friday 2022 has come and gone, most deals are still available, thanks to Cyber Monday. We here at Pocketnow have already gathered some of the best deals on smartphones, earbuds, laptops, TVs, and more until now. Occasionally, however, we feature deals you simply can't ignore.

This Cyber Monday, we bring you another deal as Apple's second-generation AirPods, the company's most affordable TWS earbuds, are on sale for just $79! AirPods 2nd Gen, which Apple introduced back in 2019, are usually available for $159. But they can now be grabbed for just $79 after an $80 discount.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen $79 $159 Save $80 Despite not offering Spatial Audio or Lossless audio, these AirPods are still among the best you can buy for your Apple device. AirPods 2nd Gen features iCloud sync, in-ear detection, "Hey Siri," fast pairing, and more. For this price, they're definitely one of the best earbuds you can buy for your iPhone. View at Amazon

While these AirPods don't offer new features such as Spatial Audio and Active Noise Cancelation, they're simply impossible to ignore at such a low price. On the other hand, you still get most of the standard AirPods features such as fast-pair, iCloud sync, in-ear detection, hands-free "Hey, Siri," and up to 24 hours of battery life. If you're looking for a new pair of earbuds to go with your iPhone or any other Apple device, you should definitely consider these earbuds.

In case you're willing to spend a bit more, Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro 2 are also discounted on Amazon right now. These earbuds offer the most premium AirPods experience with features such as best-in-class noise-canceling, customizable fit with silicon ear tips, Transparency mode, Spatial Audio, an H2 chip, Find My with Precision Finding, and much more. Therefore, we recommend going with the AirPods Pro 2 if you don't mind spending a little more.

Stay tuned to Pocketnow for more best Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers!