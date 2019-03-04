Tipster says 15-minute wireless charges for Apple AirPods

XDA-Developers writer Max Weinbach has tweeted that Apple is likely to implement Qi wireless charging into its next AirPods charging case.

They will have a VERY similar to the Apple Pencil 2. It will be a bit thicker so it will feel a bit different. — Max Weinbach (@mweinbachXDA) March 3, 2019

Rumors have been swirling around a second version of the AirPods for a long while with many suggestions that it would charge wirelessly through a case. Weinbach’s point that the case would be thicker in one dimension and heavier also makes sense overall, taking the burden of design from the actual AirPods themselves.

The point about the 15-minute full charge is tantalizing, but we’ll have to see about it whenever it launches.

