Apple adds ‘Confirm Subscription’ dialogue to avoid accidental sign-ups

If you are an iPhone user sometimes having to do less steps to achieve something could cost you money. That is the case with signing-up for subscriptions via the App Store, where you can accidentally sign-up for a subscription service especially if you are using Touch ID or Face ID instead of your password.

Apple has now added an extra step to the process, which is meant to protect you against accidental sign-ups. It’s a new “Confirm Subscription” dialogue box on which you have to physically act in order to confirm your decision.

Confirm Subscription: The subscription will continue unless canceled in Settings at least one day before a subscription period ends.

The feature, while adding an extra step, also adds a new layer of protection against accidental subscriptions. It started rolling out to users this week, and you should experience it soon on your iPhone or iPad. Additionally, this will also protect you against scan subscriptions, which is something Apple is trying to combat.

Whoa! Apple added an additional confirmation step for subscriptions. This new alert comes after you confirm with Touch ID/Face ID. I hope they address this in a more elegant way in iOS 13, but I’m thrilled Apple took a definitive step to curb scam subscriptions. 👏🏻 @pschiller pic.twitter.com/oktaEVdx0o — David Barnard (@drbarnard) April 11, 2019

Image credit: 9to5mac