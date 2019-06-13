Report: Apple continues acquisition discussions with Intel’s German branch

Shortly after Apple and Qualcomm settled their disputes, Intel announced that it was exiting the 5G smartphone modem business. The reports surfaced of Intel being willing to sell off its smartphone modem business, hot on the heels of previous reports suggesting that Apple might have been in talks with the chip-maker for this specific part of its operation.

Now a new report suggests that Apple is still in talks with Intel for buying off part of its smartphone modem business, specifically its German operation. The German operation is specifically important, according to the report, as this is where the heart of the business is considered to be, after Intel’s 2011 acquisition of chip-maker Infineon, based in Germany. The report is citing four unnamed persons that were allegedly briefed on the matter.

We have hired outside advisers to help us assess strategic options for our wireless 5G phone business. We have created value both in our portfolio of wireless modem products and in our intellectual property. We have received significant interest in the business but have nothing more to say at this time — Intel spokesperson

Apple declined to officially comment on the matter, but the iPhone-maker is reportedly in talks with Intel for almost a year, long before its settlement with Qualcomm, which came in pair with a supply agreement, in the light of which Qualcomm will most likely supply Apple with modems for the iPhone. However, a deal with Intel could jumpstart Apple’s modem efforts and, in the future, could help the iPhone-maker become less dependent on its suppliers.