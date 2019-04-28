Apple accused again of anticompetitive behavior

After Spotify complained to European authorities last month about Apple’s “app tax”, two other app-makers have filed complaints against Apple on Thursday with the European Union’s competition office, according recent reports. These developers are behind reportedly two of the best parental control solutions available on the App Store, with one of them claiming that Apple had it make changes which rendered it less effective than Apple’s on parental controls.

Apple introduced screen time and parental controls last year, when it unveiled iOS 12. Another report suggests that Apple has recently targeted 11 out of the 17 most popular screen time apps in the App Store, by either removing them completely, or restricting them in some way, in order to reportedly protect its own offering built into the operating system.

Our incentive is to have a vibrant app ecosystem that provides consumers access to as many quality apps as possible — Apple spokesperson

CNET reports that Apple didn’t comment on the matter, but a spokesperson said that the iPhone-maker is treating all applications the same, even if they are from competitors. Regarding the apps in question, the spokesperson said it was a choice made by Apple to protect user privacy, “because they could grab too much data from a user’s device“.