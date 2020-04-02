Image Credit: 9to5Mac
Apple has been rumoured to launch a Bluetooth tracking device called AirTags for quite some time. But now, the company has accidentally confirmed that they exist in a support video which has since been pulled from the official Apple Support YouTube channel.

Titled “How to erase your iPhone”, the tutorial video showed users how to delete data on their iPhone. In one of the screenshots for the Find My iPhone interface, the Enable Offline Finding option clearly says “Offline finding enables this device and AirTags to be found when not connected to Wi-Fi or cellular.”

The instruction suggests that AirTags will come with some form of offline tracking capability that will work without a cellular or Wi-Fi connection. As per previous leaks, the AirTags will look like circular discs and they will employ the in-house U1 chip that uses Ultra Wideband radio technology for spatial awareness.

