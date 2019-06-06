Apple details changes after discontinuing iTunes on macOS

It’s no longer a question whether Apple will kill off iTunes. The iPhone-maker discontinued the application with the occasion of its macOS Catalina launch, and replaced it with three standalone apps that would fill the void while keeping the user experience, hopefully, unadulterated. In order to clarify the move that surprised many, Apple has now published an official document detailing the changes.

If you were worried about your music, backups, podcast, and other content you’ve collected and curated in iTunes during the past years, here’s what you should expect:

Music that you’ve imported or purchased will be in the new Apple Music app.

Music playlists and smart playlists that you’ve created in iTunes will be in the new Apple Music app.

The iTunes Store will still be available to buy music on Mac, iOS, PC, and Apple TV.

iTunes Gift Cards and iTunes credits will be maintained and can be used with the new apps and the App Store.

iPhone, iPad, and iPod backup, restore, and syncing will move to Finder.

Movies and TV shows that you purchased or rented from iTunes will be in the new Apple TV app.

Use the Apple TV app for Mac for future movie and TV purchases or rentals.

Podcasts that you subscribed to or added to iTunes will now be in the new Apple Podcasts app.

Audiobooks that you purchased from iTunes will now be in the updated Apple Books app.

Use the Apple Books app for Mac for future audiobook purchases.

Your Library remains the same, even if the apps that access it will be changing. Whether it’s music, podcasts, TV shows or movies, everything will be easily accessible, just like it is on the iPhone.

Moving forward, you will be able to sync your devices with the Finder application on macOS Catalina, something you’re previously done with the iTunes app. It will be just a matter of time, according to Apple, until you get used to doing the same operations in a different kind of way, through standalone apps. You can find more details at the source link below.