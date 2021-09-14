Apple today unveiled its 2021 flagship smartphone lineup, the iPhone 13 series, at its California Streaming event today. Powering the new iPhone lineup is the Apple’s new A15 Bionic processor. Apple says it’s the fastest mobile chip out there. While taking a dig at the Android and other competitors, the presenter said that Apple’s A series processors are so fast that the competitors are still competing with its two years old processors.

A15 Bionic is still a 5nm chip. It has got a 6-core CPU, with 2 high performance cores and 4 power efficiency cores. It packs in 15 billion transistors for faster CPU performance. On the GPU side, A15 Bionic has a 4-core GPU. Apple says graphics processing power of the A15 Bionic is “30% faster graphics than the leading competition.”

On the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, A15 Bionic has an extra core of GPU — probably powering the ProMotion display.

One of the key highlights of the new A15 is the 16-core neural engine. Apple says it’s faster than ever, and it can perform now perform upto 15.8 trillion operatins per second, as opposed to 11 trillion operatins per second on the A14 Bionic. The new Nerual Engine helps Siri in advanced text to speech and allows for quicker live text caption made.

Along with the improved Nerual Engine, A15 Bionic also features a new display engine, a new video encoder, a new secure enclave module, and a new decoder. There are major improvements in the Image Signal Processing department as well.