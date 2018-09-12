Apple A12 Bionic is the first commercial 7nm processor

Within Apple’s newest iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max is Apple’s latest systems-on-chip, the A12 Bionic. Beating Huawei’s Kirin 980 to the punch, it is the world’s first commercially available 7nm processor, pushing 6.9 billion transistors in a very tiny area.

It has all the cores a person would ever want in a 2018 smartphone: a 6-core CPU paired up with an Apple-designed 4-core GPU — straying away from former vendor Imagination Technologies — plus an 8-core Neural Engine that can process 5 trillion operations per second, more than eight times the Apple A11’s Neural Engine. The chip’s smart compute system can delegate certain tasks to different core groups, ensuring optimal use of the SoC.

The A12 Bionic can launch apps 30 percent faster than the A11 Bionic through the help of algorithms tuned to recognizing when and how frequently apps are opened during the day. Real-time machine learning is used for augmented reality tasks such as Memoji, Animoji and movie replica scenes. It also allows for an iPhone first: a 512GB memory disk.

