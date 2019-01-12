Apple considered Samsung and MediaTek as 5G iPhone modem suppliers

The trial between the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and Qualcomm, which kicked off a week ago, is slowly bringing new information to the surface, as it unfolds. Interestingly, two Chinese companies, namely Huawei and Lenovo, are star witnesses in the trial. We’ve learned from testimonies that Samsung and Huawei are supplying most of their modem chips themselves, and now we’re hearing some interesting bits about Apple.

A Reuters report, based on details from the trial, writes that Apple was looking at Samsung and MediaTek as possible 5G modem suppliers, in addition to their current partner, Intel. For five years between 2011 and 2016 Apple was exclusively using Qualcomm chips, after which it decided to split the orders between Qualcomm and Intel. In 2018, however, Apple turned solely to Intel for all of its modem needs.

Apple’s VP of Procurement Tony Blevins testified on Friday “that Apple has also considered MediaTek and Samsung, one of its largest rivals in the smart phone market, to supply the chips for the next generation of wireless networks known as 5G“. He didn’t mention whether a 5G iPhone would be launched in 2019 or not, as previous rumors suggested we might see that happen only in 2020.