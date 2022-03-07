Apple working on a 30W GaN charger with new design

Apple products don't always rank the highest when it comes to charging and support for higher wattage chargers. While the companies like OPPO are pushing to 240W fast charging, Apple's latest iPhone only supports 20W fast charging. A new tweet from popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that this is about to change (though not as much as you would've thought) as Apple is working on a new GaN charger with higher wattage behind the scenes.

Kuo says that Apple has been working on a new GaN charger that will deliver speeds up to 30W. For reference, the current USB-C power adapter for iPhone from Apple delivers a 20W charging speed. He says that the charger will have a new design and will be released in 2022. The upcoming 30W charger could be a smaller version of Apple's existing 30W USB-C power adapter that comes with the MacBook Air. However, this is only speculation at the moment.

A number of third-party sellers including Anker, Belkin, Spigen, and SUPCASE already sell GaN chargers for iPhones. You can check out some of them here:

SUPCASE USB-C Charger The SUPCASE USB-C Charger features two ports, one USB-A and another USB-C. Its 20W capacity is ideal to charge up your devices efficiently within a short span of time. Anker Nano II Anker Nano II supports USB-C PD (PPS) and charges Phones, Tablets, and Notebooks. It's the perfect accessory to carry or use at home. Spigen 40W Dual USB-C Charger The Spigen 40W Dual USB-C Charger is the accessory for those using multiple devices, primarily smartphones and notebooks.

There's no word on when Apple could release the new charger. Apple is hosting a special event tomorrow to announce new products, but the 30W GaN charger is expected to be unveiled alongside iPhone 14 series later this year.