We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Accessories

Apple working on a 30W GaN charger with new design

By Sanuj Bhatia March 7, 2022, 11:32 am
iPhone Official USB-C Charger Source: Apple

Apple products don't always rank the highest when it comes to charging and support for higher wattage chargers. While the companies like OPPO are pushing to 240W fast charging, Apple's latest iPhone only supports 20W fast charging. A new tweet from popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that this is about to change (though not as much as you would've thought) as Apple is working on a new GaN charger with higher wattage behind the scenes.

Kuo says that Apple has been working on a new GaN charger that will deliver speeds up to 30W. For reference, the current USB-C power adapter for iPhone from Apple delivers a 20W charging speed. He says that the charger will have a new design and will be released in 2022. The upcoming 30W charger could be a smaller version of Apple's existing 30W USB-C power adapter that comes with the MacBook Air. However, this is only speculation at the moment.

A number of third-party sellers including Anker, Belkin, Spigen, and SUPCASE already sell GaN chargers for iPhones. You can check out some of them here:

Promoted

SUPCASE USB-C Charger

The SUPCASE USB-C Charger features two ports, one USB-A and another USB-C. Its 20W capacity is ideal to charge up your devices efficiently within a short span of time.

Anker Nano II

Anker Nano II supports USB-C PD (PPS) and charges Phones, Tablets, and Notebooks. It's the perfect accessory to carry or use at home.

Spigen 40W Dual USB-C Charger

The Spigen 40W Dual USB-C Charger is the accessory for those using multiple devices, primarily smartphones and notebooks.

There's no word on when Apple could release the new charger. Apple is hosting a special event tomorrow to announce new products, but the 30W GaN charger is expected to be unveiled alongside iPhone 14 series later this year.

Read More

 Accessories

Best battery cases for the Galaxy S22 Plus

We found some of the best battery cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. Here are the best Galaxy S22 Plus battery cases to extend your battery life even further, while offering more protection.

By Roland Udvarlaki March 5, 2022, 5:00 am

Search

Latest Articles

 Phones

Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro prices leak ahead of global launch

A new report suggests the upcoming Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro flagship devices might cost premium prices in Europe. Another report also gives us a quick look at the new Xiaomi Watch S1 Active smartwatch.

By Roland Udvarlaki March 4, 2022, 6:45 am