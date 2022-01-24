Leakers spill the beans on Apple’s plans for Spring and Fall launch events

We already know that Apple has loads of products in the pipeline for 2022. As many as 5 new Macs, iPhone 14 series, 5G iPhone SE, AirPods Pro 2, iPad Air 5th Gen, Apple Watch Series 8, and a lot of products are expected to be unveiled this year. But what is the launch timeline for these Apple products? Well, look no further. Popular leaker Dylan and renowned Apple source Mark Gurman have spilled the beans on Apple's Spring 2022 and Fall 2022 launch events.

Spring 2022 Event

According to the leaker @dylandkt, Apple will be hosting its Spring event in 2022. The leaker claims that Apple will launch these products at its Spring event:

Mac mini with M1 Pro and M1 Max

5G iPhone SE

iPad Air 5th Gen

M1-based iMac Pro (doubtful)

While we have heard rumors about Apple debuting iPhone SE 5G and iPad Air 5th Gen at the Spring 2022 event, we haven't heard much about the new Mac mini and iMac Pro models. The leaker says that Apple will update the Mac mini with M1 Pro and/or M1 Max chips. It'll likely keep the same design but may start at a higher price due to the addition of powerful chipsets.

In addition, Dylan also says that we could see Apple launching the long-rumored iMac Pro at the event. He says that the iMac Pro is still on track for the Spring release. However, there are concerns with regards to production which could delay the device till September 2022. He adds that the new iMac Pro will feature an all-new design.

Fall 2022 Event

Now moving on to the Fall 2022 Apple event, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that Apple has the ‘widest array of new hardware products in its history’ to unveil this fall. He claims that Apple is saving a number of product announcements for the fall. According to Mark Gurman, Apple will launch the following products during its fall event:

To that end, I’m told that Apple is readying the widest array of new hardware products in its history this fall. That makes sense: My back-of-the-envelope list includes four new iPhones, a low-end MacBook Pro, an updated iMac, the new Mac Pro, a revamped MacBook Air, an AirPods Pro upgrade, three Apple Watches, a low-end iPad, and iPad Pros.

It's interesting to note that MacBook Air has now been delayed to Fall 2022. The all-new MacBook Air with an updated design and fast M2 chipset was earlier expected to be unveiled during the June WWDC 2022 event. However, as per Mark Gurman's latest statement, the 2022 MacBook Air is now expected to be unveiled at the fall event.

Source: Power On, Dylan | Via: 9to5Mac