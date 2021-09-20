Even though Apple’s last event – the California Streaming event where it announced iPhone 13 lineup — may have been underwhelming, Apple’s plans for 2022 look quite strong. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has laid out Cupertino’s plan for 2022, saying the company will introduce many devices and even a new category of products in 2022.

Before moving onto Cupertino’s 2022 plans, Gurman still expects the company to introduce AirPods 3rd generation and new MacBook Pro by the end of 2021, during a second fall event. Rumors suggested that the recently announced iPad mini and iPad were going to share the spotlight with the new 16 and 14-inch MacBook Pro models, but we’ve seen that the latest Apple leaks and rumors have been everything except for accurate. Still, that doesn’t mean that we don’t get excited about new information about upcoming products. For instance, Gurman claims that 2022 will bring exciting new updates to the Apple Watch, Mac Pro, MacBook Air, AirPods Pro, and iPad Pro.

“2022 is certain to be a stronger showing, with as many as three new Apple Watch models, a major iPhone upgrade, revamped Mac Pros and MacBook Airs with Apple Silicon, new AirPods Pro earbuds, and an updated iPad Pro design. Oh, and don’t forget a potential preview of Apple’s future mixed-reality headset.”

“Also don’t ignore what else the company has cooking in its labs: an all-new home device that combines a HomePod with an Apple TV and FaceTime camera, Apple Watches with even more health sensors, a foldable iPhone and true AR glasses. I wouldn’t start clamoring for any of these yet, though, as all of them are probably still between two and four years away.”

He also suggests that Cupertino could soon give us a first look at its upcoming mixed reality headset. He also mentions the possibility of a new foldable iPhone, and a HomePod/Apple TV combo, even though these may take longer to arrive.

Source Bloomberg

Via iMore