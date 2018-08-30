Apple event will take place on September 12
While there’s still much ado about the hardware that Apple will bring out this holiday season — from iPhones to a new MacBook Air and a wireless charging pad — there’s one thing for certain: the company will put on a song and dance on September 12.
YouTuber Marques Brownlee tweeted out the invitation he received today:
I’ll be there. pic.twitter.com/TjDRlUIerJ
— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) August 30, 2018
It’s expected that two iPhone models priced from $899 will go on pre-order from September 14 while a more affordable iPhone variant will go on sale in either October or November.
Updates to the iPad Pro and Apple Watch are also rumored to be told of at this event.
Funnily enough, last year’s highlight Apple event was also scheduled for September 12 with invites sent out on August 31.
