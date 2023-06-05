This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Apple, at its WWDC 2023 event, officially unveiled the 15-inch MacBook Air. The new laptop from Apple offers the same design as the 13-inch MacBook Air from 2022 but brings better battery life and a much bigger screen. The company says the new MacBook Air is the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop at only 11.5mm.

The new MacBook Air comes with a 15.3-inch screen that features up to 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colors. The notch on the top now houses a 1080p camera, and there are now six speakers for an enhanced multimedia experience.

The 15-inch MacBook Air is powered by the same M2 that powers the 13-inch variant. This means you get an 8-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, a 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. Coupled with up to 24GB of fast unified memory, the new MacBook Air will be able to handle all the tasks easily.

Apple promises a battery life of up to 18 hours. As for the port connectivity, it also also remains the same. There's a magnetic MagSafe port for charging, two Thunderbolt ports that support up to 6K displays, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop will be available in four colors: midnight, starlight, space gray, and silver.

15-inch MacBook Air: Pricing and availability

The new 15-inch MacBook Air starts at $1,299 in the United States and is already available to pre-order. Students get an additional $100 discount on the laptop, bringing down the price to $1,199. The laptop will go on open sale starting next week. In addition to revealing the 15-inch MacBook Air, Apple also announced that it has reduced the price of its 13-inch model, which now starts at $1,099.